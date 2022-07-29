The Ministry of Culture begins its activities to celebrate Emancipation Month

The Ministry of Culture will host a grand event this afternoon at Heritage Square in Kingstown to officially launch the Emancipation Month of activities.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne told NBC News, today’s launch is taking place throughout the day and the highlight will be a Parade and Cultural Rally commencing at 3:00pm.

Miss Browne said this afternoon’s program will feature a number addresses from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves along with other Ministers of Government along with a grand showcase of Vincentian culture.

Miss Browne said there will be a wide range of performances from religious and other cultural organizations.

She said they will also be honoring three cultural stalwarts and she is encouraging members of the public to support today’s launch of the Emancipation Month of activities.

