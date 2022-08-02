Former National Netball Icon Skiddy Francis holds netball camp

The former National Netball Icon, now a Sports Ambassador here in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Skiddy Francis plans to give back to the game played so well and at which was an outstanding shooter for the country by holding a Netball Camp for young netballers.

The Camp, for girls between 8 and 14 years, started at the Marriaqua Government School Hard Court yesterday and will continue until 3rd September, with sessions from 9.00 a. m to 2.00 p m each day.

Francis began her netball career at 9 years and gained selection to the National team at 17.

She was an ace shooter at the local and regional levels.

