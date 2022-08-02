Team SVG’s results for day 4 and 5 of the Commonwealth Games

On yesterday’s fourth day of the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Vincentian swimmer, Shane Cadogan archieved his personal best in the 50 metres Breaststroke with a time of 29.89 seconds. It was the first time that he had swam below 30 seconds in the event and it placed him 5th in the heat.

Another Vincentian, Bryson George also placed fifth in his 50m Breaststroke heat. He clocked 32.08 seconds.

Tia Gun Munro was second in the 100 metres Breaststroke in 1 minute, 22.01 seconds, and Jamie Joachim finished fourth in the 100 metres Freestyle, in 1 minute, 03.66 seconds.

In Squash court, Jason Doyle was beaten 3-11, 3-11 7-11 by Zambia’s Kundanji Kalango in the plate quarter finals.

As Day 5 of the Games got under way today, Bryson George timed 26.08 seconds in the Men’s 50 metres Freestyle, to finish third, in Heat 4. Kenale Alleyne was fourth in 25.04 seconds in Heat 6. Shane Cadagon was seventh in 24.38 seconds.

In Athletics, Mc Kish Compton was fourth in Heat 6 of the Men’s 100m, clocking 10.62 seconds, and Javon Rawlins in Heat 9 was seventh in 10.79s.

