Newly appointed Consul General for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States, Rondy Luta McIntosh has officially taken up office in the USA.

Prior to taking up office, members of staff of the National Broadcasting Corporation where Mr. McIntosh served as Sales Manager, wished him success in his new role.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print