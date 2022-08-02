The Health promotions unit to hold a symposium on “Monkey pox”

A Health Symposium, focusing on the Infectious Disease “Monkeypox” will be held here later today.

The Open Forum organized by the Health promotion Unit, will address issues such as “What is MonkeyPox and Where did it come from; How Can persons best protect themselves.

Presentations will be made by Medical Officer of Health – Dr. Roger Duncan; Infectious Disease Specialist – Dr. Jose Davy and District Medical Officer – Dr. Alisha Bonadie.

This event takes place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, beginning at six this evening.

The World Health Organization announced last week that the global Monkey Pox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

