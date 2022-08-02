SVG’s VEEP project wins the World Bank’s Vice President Award

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has won the World Bank’s Vice President Award.

This is according to the World Bank’s Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist, Elad Shenfeld, as he addressed the launch of the VEEP Project on Thursday.

He said the project was among seventy nominations submitted from around the region.

Meanwhile, Director of Economic Planning, Ricardo Frederick said he is pleased the team was able to deliver the project in record time.

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project is being carried out at a cost of 42-million US dollars. The Project is expected to end on December 30, 2026.

