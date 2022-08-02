Team SVG’s performance at the Commonwealth Games

On Saturday’s second day of the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, St Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten 3-0 by Singapore in the Table Tennis Competition.

Vincentians, Leah Cumberbatch and Shanecia Delpesche lost their Women’s Doubles match 1-11, 2-11, 3-11 to Jian Zeng and Xiu Ru Wong of Singapore.

In the Singles, Jessica Carter was beaten by Jingyi Zhou 1-11, 1-11, 3-11, and Delpesche lost to Wong, 2-11, 3-11, 2-11.

Tia Gun-Munro and Jamie Joachim had better performances in Swimming.

Gun-Munroe was 2nd in her Heat in the Women’s 50 meres Freestyle in 28.84 seconds. Joachim swam her heat in the 50 metres Freestyle in 28.88 seconds for a second place, with Abigail De Shong finishing 4th in that Heat in 29.37 seconds.

In Heat 2 of the 100 metres Breaststroke, Shane Cadogan swam 1 minute, 08.53 seconds for seventh place. Bryson George’s time in his heat was 1 minute, 13.19 seconds for 8th place.

Yesterday, Kenale Alleyne won Heat 1 of the Men’s 50 metres Backstroke in a time of 29.71 seconds. Bryson George was third in 31.35 seconds.

In the 100 metres Men’s Freestyle, Kenale Alleyne was fourth in Heat 2, His time, 54.80 seconds. Shane Cadogan was eight in Heat 4 of the event in 54.95 seconds.

Jamie Joachim shaved 1.31 seconds off her personal best in the Women’s 50 metres Backstroke by clocking 30.90 seconds as she won Heat One. In the Women’s 50 metres Butterfly, Abigail De Shong was third in Heat 2 in 30.20 seconds.

The Vincentian swimmers are back in action today. Bryson George is in Heat 2 of the Men’s 50 metres Breaststroke, and Shane Cadogan in Heat 3 of the Event.

Jamie Joachim will swim in Heat 2 of the Women’s 100 metres Freestyle, and Tia Gun Munro in Heat 1 of the Women’s 100 metres Breaststroke.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ number one ranked Squash player, Jason Doyle was beaten by Feamor Siaguru of Papua New Guinea 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 in the Round of 16 in the Consolation Competition. Doyle will meet meet Zambia’s Kundanji Kalango in the Plate quarter finals.

In the round of 32 Consolation, Othniel Bailey missed out on advancing to the next round when he was beaten by Marika Matanatabu of Fiji 9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12.

Jules Snagg lost to Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands, 10-12, 4-11, 7-11.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

