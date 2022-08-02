Team SVG thrives at the World Athletics Championships

Vincentian, Uroy Ryan qualified for the final of the Boys Long Jump in this year’s World Athletics Championships which opened at Cali, Colombia yesterday.

Ryan did a distance of 7.64 metres to place 4th in the qualifying competition which included 13 competitors. He advanced to the Final.

Sprinter, Kyle Lawrence finished 6th in his 100 metres heat in a time of 10.73 seconds. He did not advance to the semi-finals.

A 5-member team of four men and a woman is representing St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Games.

