West Indies Women’s allrounder, Deandra Dottin retires

West Indies Women’s allrounder, Deandra Dottin, the scorer of the fastest century in Women’s Twenty/20 Internationals has announced her retirement from the West Indies team.

She made the announcement via Twitter, citing reservations with the team environment as the reason behind her decision.

Dottin has given no indication that she has retired from any other team except the West Indies. She is currently representing Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and said in her retirement announcement that she was “looking forward to playing domestic cricket around the world”.

Whether this includes the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League that will begin on 30th August is not known. She is to captain Trinbago Knight Riders in the three-team tournament to be played under the auspices of Cricket West Indies.

Dottin is set to play for Manchester Originals in the second season of The Hundred in the UK.

In her announcement, Dotting wrote: “There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.”

“I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally. It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me.

“With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently.”

