PM Gonsalves calls on the People’s Republic of China to desist from military exercises on Taiwan

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is calling on the People’s Republic of China, to desist from the military exercises, designed to threaten or intimidate the people of Taiwan.

The call was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines favours the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Prime Minister said the response by the People’s Republic of China to the visit to Taiwan by the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is excessive.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave the state today for a one week visit to Taiwan.

