India beats West Indies by 7 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav displayed how to hit difficult lengths after Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India restrict the West Indies to 164 off their 20 overs and went on to win the 3rd Twenty/20 International by 7 wickets at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis yesterday.

Yadav’s 76 off 44 balls helped India to 165-3 off 19 overs after the West Indies had been restricted to 164-5 off their 20 overs.

The win enabled India to regain a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series which now moves to Florida in the United States.

The scores yesterday: The West Indies 164-5 off 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 73, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-35), India 165-3 off 19 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 76).

The fourth Twenty/20 International will be on Saturday at Lauderhill in Florida.

