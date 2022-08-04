A Cultural Caravan to be held in Rose Bank this Saturday

A Cultural Caravan will be held in Rose Bank this Saturday as part of Emancipation Month activities.

The Ministry of Culture has organized several activities throughout the month with the theme “Embracing Our Past – Forging Ahead in the Future”.

Cultural Officer, Sean Fredericks says Saturday’s event is scheduled to begin at 3pm and will feature Cultural Performances, Music and Fashion.

He says the activities will also feature a Mock Hanging event on August 29th.

One of the highlights of the Month of activities is the Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture on August 11th.

Vice President of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Antiguan Dorbrene O’Marde will speak on the topic “Celebrate Freedom Repair the Damage”

The lecture takes place at the UWI Open Campus beginning at 6:30pm.

