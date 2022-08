MS KERLEEN TABITHA PROVIDENCE better known as TAB of Villa and Fountain Road formerly of Georgetown died on Wednesday 27th at the aged of 78. The funeral takes place on Friday August 5th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliqua. Viewing and tributes begin at 10:30 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church yard.

