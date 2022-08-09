A total of 45 active Covid-19 cases recorded in SVG

The Ministry of Health says there are now forty-five active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after no new cases were recorded yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry says twelve recoveries were noted yesterday, and eight persons are hospitalized with the virus. All are unvaccinated.

To date 9,396 COVID-19 cases and 9,236 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,259 COVID 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,039 persons have received their first dose; 31,166 have received their second dose and 4,054 persons have received boosters.

