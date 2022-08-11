A potential increase in bus fare on the rise

The Transport Board will be meeting this week with representatives from the Minis Bus and Taxi Associations, to discuss a request for an increase in bus and taxi fares.

Word of this came from Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel.

Minister Daniel made the announcement during NBC’s Face to Face program yesterday morning.

Minister Daniel said the meeting involving the Mini Bus and Taxi Associations with the Transport Board, will take place on Friday

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel

