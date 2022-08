MR JOHN ‘JACK” JOACHIM of Villa died on Monday August 1st at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Friday August 12th at the Cathedral of the Assumption (Catholic Church) in Kingstown. The tributes begins at 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Cremation will take place on Saturday August 13th in a private ceremony.

