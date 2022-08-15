PM Gonsalves returns to SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is now back in the state following a successful visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Speaking on Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said he held fruitful discussions with several Taiwanese officials, during the one-week State visit.

The Prime Minister will host a Media Conference at Cabinet Room tomorrow, to update the nation on his visit toTaiwan, as well as other issues of national importance.

The Media Conference begins at 10am and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

