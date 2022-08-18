West Indies defeats New Zealand in 1st ODI match

Shamarh Brooks scored 79 and shared a 75-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain, Nicholas Pooran to guide the West Indies to a 5-wicket win over top-ranked, New Zealand yesterday in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the 3-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Barbados.

Brooks reached his fourth One Day International half century from 58 balls. He was dismissed in the 34th over with the West Indies closing on New Zealand’s total of 190.

All-rounder, Jason Holder and middle-order, batsman, Jermaine Blackwood were batting when the West Indies reached their target with 11 overs to spare.

In New Zealand’s innings, left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein took 3-28, and fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph had 3-36 as New Zealand were dismissed for 190 off 45.2 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field first.

It was the first time that New Zealand had been dismissed in an One Day International since March, 2020.

There were interruptions for rain during the West Indies innings but they couldn’t disturb the steady momentum set by Brooks. The first came in the opening over of the innings, and the second in the 29th when West Indies were 42 runs from victory. At that point they were well ahead of a winning total under the Duckworth/Lewis Method.

Immediately after the second stoppage for rain, Pooran was dismissed for 28, but Brooks retained a strong guiding hand on the run chase.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Hosein, fast bowler, Joseph and debutants, off-spinner, Kevin Sinclair, and leg-spinner, Yannic Cariah turned the tide of New Zealand’s innings with accurate bowling in the middle overs on a pitch which rewarded spinners with bounce.

New Zealand made a solid start with a 41-run partnership between Martin Guptill (24) and Finn Allen (25 with two sixes and a four from Holder’s seventh over.

A short rain break followed at the end of the eighth over, and Allen was out four balls after the resumption. From then on New Zealand lost wickets regularly and struggled to build the partnerships that were necessary to reach a more challenging total.

Allen was Hosein’s first wicket, caught by Pooran who had to run back. He took the catch as the ball came across his shoulder. Guptill fell in Hosein’s next over, caught by Kyle Mayers at slip when New Zealand were 53-2.

Captain, Kane Williamson attempted to lead a recovery with an innings of 34 from 50 balls. But he lacked support, Devon Conway and Tom Latham were dismissed cheaply as New Zealand slumped to 88-4.

Williamson’s fifth wicket partnership of 28 with Daryl Mitchell held promise before Joseph took their wickets in the 30th over. Mitchell made 20 from 32 balls before he was trapped lbw, and Williamson followed when he edged to wicket-keeper, Shai Hope.

Allrounders Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner added 40 for the seventh wicket but weren’t able to tip the match back in New Zealand’s favour. Bracewell was trapped lbw to give Cariah his first international wicket. He finished with 1-49 from 9 overs. Santner was out for 25 with the total 189-8, and the last two wickets fell quickly.

The final scores: New Zealand 190 off 45.2 overs, the West Indies 193-5 off 39 overs.

The 2nd One Day International will be played tomorrow at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

