MRS ESTINA MAGDELENE DAISEY of 320-6565 Hudson, Montreal, Quebec, Canada formerly of Upper Edinboro died on Saturday July 30th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 3rd at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the No-tre Dame (Dam)Des Nes Verges Cemetery in Canada.

