SVG to compete in the Caribbean Under-17 Boys Football Championship

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-17 Boys Team left here on Monday for the Pride of the Caribbean Under-17 Boys Football Championship in Antigua and Barbuda.

The team is competing against Grenada, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines squad is Goalkeepers, Isaiah Barker and Devon Morgan. Defenders, Nyion Byron, Darson Joseph, Trent Ragguette, Lazaro Lynch, Amaro Chrales, Pharon Durham and Dimitri Thomas. Midfielders, Javid Richardson, Kijani Thomas, J’Quan Glasgow, Juemar Luke and Imani Miller. Forwards, Mosrammy Harry, Keivon Clarke, Prince-Lee Isaacs, Aj Delpesche, Isiah Charles and Donte Enville.

The Management team is: Head Coach, Wayde Jackson; Manager, Ronen Francis; Assistant Coaches, Shandel Samuel, Jason Waldron, Richard Hayde and Ralphn Stowe; and Goalkeeper Coaches, Melvin Andrews and Kenyon Lynch.

