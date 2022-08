Barbados Royals Women defeated Trinbago Knight Riders Women by 28 runs in the 1st Match of Cricket West Indies’ Sixty Women’s Championship at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis yesterday.

The scores: Barbados Royals Women 108-4 off 10 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders Women 80-3 off 10 overs.

