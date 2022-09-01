PM Gonsalves says the Government remains committed to ensuring that all Vincentians have access to quality homes

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to ensuring that all Vincentians have access to quality homes.

He re-stated this commitment, during NBC’S Face to Face program yesterday.

Twenty-seven houses, which were constructed by the Government for Families who were displaced by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year, will be handed over during a ceremony at Orange Hill this afternoon, from 2:30

The Prime Minister noted that close to seven hundred houses have so far been repaired and the work is continuing, as part of the Volcano Recovery Project.

This afternoon’s ceremony at Orange Hill will be broadcast live on NBC Radio and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the feature address.

