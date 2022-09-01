The Inaugural Americas Men’s Netball Championship will open today at 6.00 p. m at the Netball Courts of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex with competition between Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Jamaica, South Africa and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Men will oppose Grenada Men in the Opening match at 6.00 p. m. Today’s second match will be between Jamaica Men and South Africa Men at 7.30 p. m.

The Championship will end on 4th September.

NBC Radio will broadcast most of the matches live.

