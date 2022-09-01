The SVG Hotel and Tourism Association launches a Group Medical Plan for workers in the sector

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association has launched a Group Medical Plan for workers in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

The Plan was officially launched his morning, at a ceremony at the Paradise Beach Hotel at Villa, in collaboration with Lynch Caribbean Brokers SVG Limited, and Sagicor.

Delivering remarks at the launch, President of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association Kim Halibich said the Medical Plan is an important development.

And, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said the medical plan offers protection for stakeholders in the Tourism Industry

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

