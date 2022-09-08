SVG records one new Covid-19 related death

Local Health Authorities have reported that the death toll of COVID-19 has increased by one, bringing the total number of deaths to one hundred and sixteen.

In its latest update, the Ministry says a 71-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on August 31st, 2022 and was admitted to COVID-19 Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He died on the 5th of September, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.

His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to one hundred and sixteen (116).

Meanwhile, Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were recorded here yesterday.

The Ministry says there are now twenty-one active cases, and five recoveries over the reporting period.

To date, there are 9,446 total COVID-19 cases and 9,309 recoveries.

Health authorities also reported that 72,591 total vaccines have been administered here. 37,175 persons received their first dose. 31,282 had their second dose. 4,134 persons received their boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

