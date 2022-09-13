Police launches investigations into a vehicular accident in Sandy Bay

Police have launched an investigation into an accident in Sandy Bay, where five persons died and several others were injured.

The individuals who are from Clare Valley were all passengers in an omnibus which was at the time travelling to Owia for a funeral. The vehicle overturned in the Bony River area in Sandy Bay.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that he is saddened about the incident and has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Prime Minister said he will visit the families affected by the accident to provide the necessary support.

Prime Minister Gonsalves thanked the individuals involved in providing care to the patients yesterday.

