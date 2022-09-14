Clare Valley community holds Candle Light Vigil

The Community of Clare Valley is continuing to mourn the death of five men, who died in a tragic accident in Sandy Bay on Sunday.

A Candle Light Vigil was held last night in support of the families, as they mourn the tragic loss of the five men – Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Colin Robin, and Kenroy Haywood.

The men were passengers of a mini-van that went over an embankment on the Old Sandy Bay Public Road, while on their way to a funeral in Owia.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves visited Clare Valley yesterday to meet with the families of the deceased and survivors of the accident.

In an interview with NBC News yesterday, the Prime Minister gave the assurance that the Government will provide the necessary support to the relatives.

