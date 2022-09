MS NICOLE AMANDA EDWARDS better known as MS ANN of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of Campden Park died on Saturday August 13th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Friday September 23rd at the St. Marks United Methodist Church, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing begins 6:00 pm and service at 8:00 pm. Burial will be on Saturday September 24th at the Canarsie Cemetery.

