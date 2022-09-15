The 2022 CSEC results has officially been released

Following the settlement of some discrepancies, the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation has released the preliminary results of the 2022 May/June Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Exam

The Ministry says this year, 2006 candidates were registered. Of these, 513 were private candidates and 1493 were school candidates. There were 1364 school candidates from 26 secondary schools sitting papers I and II with 9,649 subject entries in 31 subject areas. Approximately 66.55% of the subject entries were awarded Grades I – III. The corresponding figure in 2019 (the last year papers I and II were done by Vincentian students) was 74.33%.

Year % Pass 2019 74.33% 2020 81.86% 2021 83.48% 2022 66.55%

This year, 16.96% of the passes were at Grade I level, 35.40% at Grade II and 47.64% at Grade III. The figures in 2019 were 15.62% at Grade I, 38.53% at Grade II and 45.85% at Grade III.

Additionally, English A recorded a pass rate of 64.12% and Mathematics a pass rate of 26.01% compared to 2019 where the pass rates were 76.08% and 33.10% respectively.

There were five (5) schools which recorded percentage pass rates of 80% or more. These schools are:

School % Pass

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL 96.88% ST. VINCENT GRAMMAR SCHOOL 91.00% ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT KINGSTOWN 82.24% BEQUIA SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST SCHOOL 81.20% ST. MARTIN SECONDARY SCHOOL 80.95%

Five (5) schools obtained creditable pass rates between 60 % and 80%. These are:

School % Pass

ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT MARRIAQUA 76.38% THOMAS SAUNDERS SECONDARY SCHOOL 76.04% MOUNTAIN VIEW ADVENTIST ACADEMY 68.60% BISHOP’S COLLEGE KINGSTOWN 63.79% BUCCAMENT BAY SECONDARY SCHOOL 60.91%

The Petit Bordel Secondary School (PBSS) and the St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS) show a slight improvement in their performance at the 2022 CSEC examinations. In 2021, the PBSS recorded a pass rate of 47.84% and the SVGS recorded a pass rate of 89.54%. In 2022, PBSS pass rate increased to 51.79% and the SVGS pass rate rose to 91.00%. These figures represent an increase of 3.94% and 1.46% respectively.

The top female performer is Chenise Harper of the Girls’ High School who sat 15 subjects and obtained 15 grade ones. The top male performer is Keanu Child of the St. Vincent Grammar School who sat 12 subjects and obtained 12 grade ones. Honourable mention is also given to the following students:

Kerese Cozier (Girls’ High School) – sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones.

(Girls’ High School) sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones. Halei Douglas (Girls’ High School ) – sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones.

(Girls’ High School sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones. Ashlyn Francis (Girls’ High School ) – sat 14 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones and 1 grade two.

(Girls’ High School sat 14 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones and 1 grade two. Aneilia Cato (Girls’ High School) – sat 14 subjects; obtained 5 grade ones, 8 grade twos and 1 grade three.

The Ministry of Education of National Reconciliation congratulates all students and extends gratitude to the principals, teachers, and staff at all schools for the support provided to the students.

We are cognizant of the fact that outcomes in education are measured, not only in quantitative terms, but also in qualitative terms; therefore, the value added to the lives of all students, the top performers as well as those whose performance can be improved, is greatly appreciated. We urge all principals to continue to work diligently, in conjunction with the Ministry, in the best interest of school effectiveness and the students’ success.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

