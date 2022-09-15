Total number of local active Covid-19 cases stands at 15

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says the number of active cases of Covid 19 remains at 15, as there were no new cases recorded here on Wednesday September 14th

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says no one is currently hospitalized with Covid 19, and no recoveries were noted on Wednesday.

9,446 cases of COVID-19 and 9,315 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 116 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,682 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,218 persons have received their first dose; 31,317 have received their second dose and 4,147 persons have received boosters.

