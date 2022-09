MS VENUS THEODORA ANESTA SAM of Langley Park, Georgetown died on Tuesday September 13th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Friday September 23rd at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Georgetown. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print