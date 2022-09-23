Recently relocated families in Orange Hill settling in well

The families who recently moved into new homes, after being displaced by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year, are said to settling in well into their new environment.

That’s the word from Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel.

Twenty-seven houses, which were constructed by the Government at Orange Hill for the displaced persons, were officially handed over earlier this month.

The Acting Prime Minister provided an update, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

