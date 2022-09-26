Minister Prince leads delegation to PAHO’s 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference in Washington

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince leads a delegation to the Pan American Health Organization’s 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference in Washington D.C.

Minister Prince along with Epidemiologist Tamara Bobb are attending the Conference, which begins on Monday, September 26.

It brings together Ministers of Health and other officials from across the Americas to determine policies and strategies to improve the health of the population of the region.

Among the top officials are PAHO’s Director Carissa F. Etienne, World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro.

The Pan American Sanitary Conference is the Organization’s highest decision-making body. On Wednesday September 28, a new Director of PAHO will also be elected to serve for the next five (5) years in that capacity.

Minister Prince and Ms. Bobb also attended the 43rd Council for Human and Social Development- Health (COHSOD) on September 24-25.

This meeting provided updates to Ministers of Health and Senior Health Officials on several health sector initiatives and mandated actions.

