Three female business owners to receive grants of 26-thousand EC dollars each

Three female business owners will be receiving grants of 26-thousand EC dollars each, after emerging winners in the Business Plan Competition held under the Women’s Empowerment Project – SVG.

The winners are Ranique John of My Crown of Curls; Samantha Robinson – Samantha Paperwork Designs and Avanell DaSilva of Ambrosia Foods.

The three Businesswomen were among the 38 female entrepreneurs who received grants from the Republic of China (Taiwan) on September 15.

A total of EC$285,000 was disbursed in three categories, with the finalists for Business Plan Competition receiving EC$9,300 each.

The Competition was the final activity for the second cohort of the project, which ran from March to July. The third has already started with the application and selection process and training is set to commence on 11 October.

The objective of the Women’s Empowerment Project SVG is to boost the country’s economy following the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic and maintain social stability by strengthening women’s economic empowerment through employment and entrepreneurship.

The project is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development, and will end on 31 December, 2022.

Ten (10) female entrepreneurs took part in the Business Plan Competition at the Blue Lagoon Conference Room on Friday.

