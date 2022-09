St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the Fifth Meeting of the Presiding Officers of the Regional Conference on Social Development of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Dr. Orando Brewster will attend the meeting in Cuenca, Ecuador.

He highlighted the importance of the meeting, which will be held on September 29 and 30.

