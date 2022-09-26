Construction to begin on another twenty one houses at Orange Hill this week

Construction on another twenty-one houses in Orange Hill is set to begin this week, with funding from the Mustique Charitable Trust.

This is according to Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster, who was speaking during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

He says the houses are being built for families displaced by the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions.

Earlier this month twenty seven families from the red zone, were presented with keys to their new houses at Orange Hill

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said on NBC Radio last Wednesday that the Government will soon be moving to demolish the former homes of persons who now occupy 27 new houses at Orange Hill.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

