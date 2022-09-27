A Flash Flood watch remains in effect for SVG

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the country continues to be affected by unstable conditions associated with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

The SVG Meteorological Service says the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is interacting with a favorable mid to upper atmosphere and will continue to enhance shower activity across the Eastern Caribbean during the next 24 hours.

The forecast is for cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms to continue across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, into tomorrow.

The Met Office says rainfall totals in excess of an inch have already been recorded at various stations across SVG overnight, and the latest forecast model guidance suggest that further accumulation of approximately 2 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas is likely into tomorrow. Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the island, there is a high possibility of flash-flooding and landslides occurring during the watch period.

As a result, the flood advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding, has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood Watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until noon tomorrow Wednesday 28th September. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

