MRS ANGELA VIRGINA JEFFERS-GRANT formerly of Barrouallie and the USA died in Trinidad on Monday September 5th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Friday September 23rd at 1pm at the Belgrove Funeral Chapel, Coffee Street, San Fernando. Burial will take place at the Forbes Park Cemetery, Trinidad.

