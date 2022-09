MRS ANNIS MARGARITA OLLIVIERRE nee BUTCHER of Penniston formerly of Canouan died on Monday September 19th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 2nd at the Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Canouan. The MV Gemstar boat will leave the Kingstown Wharf at 6:30 am on Sunday October 2nd and depart Canouan at 4:00 pm

