Active Covid-19 cases remain at zero

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says the number of active cases of Covid 19 reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains at zero.

The Ministry says no recoveries were noted on Sunday October 2nd, and no one is currently hospitalized with the virus.

9,448 cases of COVID-19 and 9,332 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 116 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,841 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,275 persons have received their first dose; 31,391 have received their second dose and 4,175 persons have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

