 Green Hill defeats RSVGPF 3-1

Green Hill are off to a winning start in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s 2nd Division Championship.

In last Saturday night’s opening match, they defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 3-1 at Victoria Park.

Yesterday, DESCO beat Brownstown 5-2 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown; 1998 Hillside Rollers won from Hill View 4-3 at the Brighton Playing Field; Sharpes FC gained a 2-1 victory over Sharpes 09 at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes; Roxdale had the better of Strike Force 3-1 at the Campden Park Playing Field; and K and R Strikers beat Toni Stores Jugglers 3-0 at the Layou Playing Field.

