MRS LORNA ANGELA COLE formerly ASH and PROVIDENCE of B. Street, Belvedere died on Wednesday September 21st at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Monday October 10th at the Grace and Truth Church, Lower Middle Street. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

