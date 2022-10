A 26-man Windward Islands squad has been selected to prepare for this year’s Regional CG United Super50 Cup.

From today to next Tuesday, the players will be involved in a Best of the Best Series of four 50-Overs matches after which the Windward Islands Volcanoes squad will be named for the regional tournament in Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago from 27th October to 20th November.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print