The Ministry of Education continues preparations for the VINLEC Science and Technology Fair

The Ministry of Education is continuing preparations for the staging of the VINLEC Science and Technology Fair, slated for November 7th to 11th.

The Fair will be held at the Kingstown Anglican School Annex opposite the Victoria Park, with the theme “Scientific Innovation and Creativity – Keys to Our Nation’s Resiliency”.

Addressing this week’s launch of the Fair, Education Officer for Science, Juanita Hunte-King said students from Kindergarten to Post Secondary level are eligible to participate in the fair.

She outlined the categories of the Fair.

Mrs. Hunte-King expressed appreciation to all stakeholders involved in ensuring the successful staging of the fair.

The deadline for registration is Thursday October 20th.

