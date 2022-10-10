Global Medic and the Ministry of Agriculture donates a number of food items to the Ministry of Education

Canadian Charity, GlobalMedic, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture donated a number of food items to the Ministry of Education on Friday October 7, 2022.

The food items will go towards the Schools Feeding Program which is being run by the Ministry of Education.

GlobalMedic volunteer Kathy Rigby said their organization has been in the country for the last eight (8) months organizing food donations which went to families and communities throughout the country.

Rigby said to date they have donated over Fourteen Thousand (14,000) kits. She said they are very excited to assist with the school’s Feeding Program.

Minister of Education, Curtis King expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister King said GlobalMedic is playing a significant role in assisting the process of providing nutritional meals to schools.

Representative from the Ministry of Agriculture Cleophas Glynn said, they are pleased to be working with GlobalMedic to provide food to those in need. He said they have made donations to various communities, soup kitchens and churches, and are happy to be moving on to schools. Glynn said the Ministry considers the program a success.

GlobalMedic is a Canadian Charity whose mandate is to save lives by providing short-term rapid response in the wake of disasters and crises.

The charity organization first responded to the needs of Vincentians in the wake of the most recent La Soufriere Volcanic Eruptions which began on April 9, 2021.

