Prime Minister out of state for a series of engagements

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, left the State on Saturday 8th October 2022, to attend a number of meetings and other functions.

On Saturday 8th October, Dr Gonsalves traveled to Barbados where he attended a security meeting and the following day (Sunday October 9th), joined the rest of the Caribbean in paying tribute to deceased social activist Robert “Bobby” Clarke at the Golden Square Freedom Park.

On Monday 10th October (today) Prime Minister Gonsalves travels to St. Lucia where he is scheduled to meet with the Director General of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States, Dr. Didacus Jules.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will also meet with his colleague Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre to discuss regional matters.

Later today October 10th, Dr. Gonsalves will travel back to Barbados to attend the CARIFORUM-EU Ministerial meeting that takes place on the 11th and 12th of October.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will return to the state on the evening of October 12th 2022.

