The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority to host a series of activities

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is hosting a series of activities this month, leading up National Parks Day, which will be observed on Monday October 31st.

The activities are being held from this week with the theme: Conserving Nature – Sustaining Lives

Communications and Public Education Officer at the National Parks, Twanique Barrow says the activities include sessions at a number of schools across the country.

Miss Barrow said the activities will continue next week.

The activities will climax on October 31st with an Appreciation ceremony at the Botanic Gardens, beginning at 10am.

