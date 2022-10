MR LEONARD ELLIOT DOUGLAS better known as ELLIE KING of Murray’s Village formerly of Paul’s Avenue and Frenches died on Sunday September 25th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Wednesday October 19th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body leaves the Funeral Home at 11:35 am. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the St. Georges Cathedral yard.

