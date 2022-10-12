SVG to provide support to Venezuela and Cuba following devastations

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will provide the necessary support to the Government and people of Venezuela, following the devastation caused by days of torrential rains.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the issue on Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister also said the Government is providing humanitarian assistance to Cuba, in the aftermath of the recent hurricane.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is among delegates attending the CARIFORUM-EU Ministerial Meeting, which is taking place in Barbados.

