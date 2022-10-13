Pakistan’s home series against the West Indies potentially postponed

Pakistan’s home series against the West Indies early next year is likely to be postponed until the following season.

The two teams were to play a three-match Twenty/20 International Series in January but apparently both boards are happy to reschedule it for 2024.

The resulting space in the calendar potentially allows players from both teams to become available for the various Twenty/20 leagues during that period. The International League Twenty/20 in the UAE; the South Africa 20 in South Africa; the Big Bash League in Australia, and the Bangladesh Premier League are all taking place in January.

The West Indies have already visited Pakistan twice in the last 10 months, albeit because the COVID-19 pandemic split one white-ball series in December 2021 into two.

The teams played three Twenty/20 Internationals that month, before a COVID outbreak in the West Indies camp meant that the subsequent One Day Internationals had to be postponed to June this year. They played the ODIs in Multan, as part of the 2023 ICC World Cup Super League.

The series of three Twenty/20 Internationals was penciled in between New Zealand’s visit to Pakistan in the winter of 2022-23, and the Pakistan Super League next year. The three games will most likely be added to West Indies’ visit in February 2024 when they are due to play three Tests as part of the World Test Championship.

Various West Indian players have already been signed up to take part in the Big Bash League, South Africa20 and International League Twenty/20.

